Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

