Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 140.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $91,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,409.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3,403.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

