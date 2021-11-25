American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.82 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

