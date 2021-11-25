Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Luzich Partners LLC Sells 7,000,000 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,199,900 shares in the company, valued at C$22,359,870.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$235,035.00.

ARG stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.31. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.