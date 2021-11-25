AmonD Price Tops $0.0013 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,558.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00067881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.63 or 0.07589459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,748.68 or 0.99599687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.