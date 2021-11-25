Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

