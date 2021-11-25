Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report $867.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.10 million and the highest is $870.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $253.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average is $240.61. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $160.79 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

