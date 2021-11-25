Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $261.09 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.62. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 165.25 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,403 shares of company stock worth $47,886,587 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

