Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGP stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

