Analysts Offer Predictions for MRC Global Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 155.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

