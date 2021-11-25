Analysts Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 2,067,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,616. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,725 shares of company stock worth $5,834,743. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.