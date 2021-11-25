Andre Wong Durand Sells 100,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PING stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

