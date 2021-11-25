Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,340 ($43.64).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,880.50 ($37.63) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,213.50 ($28.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,780.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.