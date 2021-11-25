Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 179,027 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AR opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.