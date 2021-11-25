Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

AINV stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

