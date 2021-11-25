Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,922.40. 900,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,131. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,850.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,668.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

