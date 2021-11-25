Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $10.97 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.74. 3,308,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.