Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,850.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,668.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

