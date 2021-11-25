AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 119,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. Analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQB. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

