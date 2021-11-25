Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 7,942 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

