Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $288.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $244.29 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

