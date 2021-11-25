Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

