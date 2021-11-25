Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 5,710 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

