Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 228 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 142,605 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,517.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 95,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 89,520 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

