Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 263,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,744. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $726.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

