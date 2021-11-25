Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $17.73. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 1,208 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

