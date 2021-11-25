Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Hits $262.32 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. Ark has a total market cap of $262.32 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001009 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,363,129 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

