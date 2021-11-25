Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.25 ($8.23).

AT1 opened at €5.85 ($6.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

