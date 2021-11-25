Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,512.78

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,512.78 ($72.02) and traded as high as GBX 6,278.53 ($82.03). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 6,192 ($80.90), with a volume of 609,183 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,524.75 ($72.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.96 billion and a PE ratio of 34.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,955.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,522.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

