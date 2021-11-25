Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $84,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Globalstar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 127,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globalstar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,333 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globalstar by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. Research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

