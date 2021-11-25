Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 868,038 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 158.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,038 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $61,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

