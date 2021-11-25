Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s share price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

