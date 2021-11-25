AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

