Atwater Malick LLC Buys Shares of 1,569 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.