Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

