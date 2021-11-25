Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BBY opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 238.40 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

