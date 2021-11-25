Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BBY opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 238.40 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

