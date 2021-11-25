Banano One Day Volume Tops $995,844.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $995,844.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,014,361 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

