Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of BKNIY stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

