Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.