Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.86, but opened at 2.73. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.69, with a volume of 8,123 shares trading hands.

BODY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is 5.14.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.