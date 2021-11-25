BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 655 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

