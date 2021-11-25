BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,847,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $94.01 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $94.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.