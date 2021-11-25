Berkshire Bank Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,344,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

