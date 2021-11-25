Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray Sells 111,974 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $33,330,180.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Thomas Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.52 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

