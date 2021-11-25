Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post $130.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.44 million and the lowest is $130.22 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $540.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $708.30 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $759.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,293 shares of company stock worth $155,562,454. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.76. 2,024,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a one year low of $108.52 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

