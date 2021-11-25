Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 10,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

