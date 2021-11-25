BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

