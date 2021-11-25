Bioxytran (BIXT) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS: BIXT) is one of 897 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bioxytran to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -639.43% Bioxytran Competitors -4,226.29% -130.30% -28.39%

Bioxytran has a beta of -5.86, meaning that its share price is 686% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioxytran’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioxytran and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A -$2.48 million -0.33 Bioxytran Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -1.90

Bioxytran’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioxytran. Bioxytran is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioxytran and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioxytran Competitors 5244 19190 41412 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.03%. Given Bioxytran’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioxytran has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioxytran competitors beat Bioxytran on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bioxytran

BioXyTran, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke; and BXT-252, designed to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

