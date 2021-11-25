Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $223,846.79 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 106% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,673.18 or 0.99311419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050715 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00360590 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.71 or 0.00488669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00184394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001541 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001223 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,951,887 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

