Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

BKI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 392,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

